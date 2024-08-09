DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,790 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,141,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,293,000 after acquiring an additional 80,267 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,518,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after buying an additional 352,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $73,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after acquiring an additional 131,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $52,943,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Price Performance

LBTYA opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBTYA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

