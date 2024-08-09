DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $72,000 Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRD. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 107.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,305,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,813,000 after acquiring an additional 674,965 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Chord Energy by 40.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 524,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,525,000 after buying an additional 151,218 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Chord Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,402,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,114,000 after buying an additional 138,957 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 847.8% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after buying an additional 124,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $16,549,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRD. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $151.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.19. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $145.53 and a twelve month high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

