DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 118,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,978,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SF shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

NYSE SF opened at $81.24 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

