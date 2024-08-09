DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,568,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,782,000 after acquiring an additional 81,653 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 866,705 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 61,953 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3,168.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 574,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 556,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $6,930,000.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.38 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 45.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

