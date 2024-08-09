DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexander & Baldwin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ALEX opened at $19.14 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 145.90%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.