DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,037 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 84.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Lucid Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 338,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 38,072 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 946.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 524,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 474,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

Lucid Group Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

