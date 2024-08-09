DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,037 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 84.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Lucid Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 338,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 38,072 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 946.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 524,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 474,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
Lucid Group Stock Performance
Shares of LCID opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $7.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LCID
Lucid Group Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lucid Group
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.