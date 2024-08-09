DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,594 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. USCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 72.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $920.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Glj Research boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.03.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

