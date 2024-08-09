Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Issues Earnings Results

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $264.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Shares of DKL stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.12.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 157.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKL. Truist Financial began coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

