Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 5.5%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $88.83 and last traded at $89.45. 9,173,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 10,136,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.82 and its 200 day moving average is $119.57.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,121,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,229.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 63,905 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

