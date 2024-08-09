Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

