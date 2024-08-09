Desjardins Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of iA Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.65 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.06. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iA Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$94.06.

TSE:IAG opened at C$96.30 on Friday. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$77.61 and a 52 week high of C$96.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total transaction of C$452,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$45,207. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total transaction of C$91,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total transaction of C$452,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$45,207. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,850,331. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

