Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

