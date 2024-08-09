DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,135 shares of company stock valued at $446,797. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.32.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.63.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

