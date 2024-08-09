DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Announces $0.04 Dividend

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

DFI Retail Group stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. DFI Retail Group has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

