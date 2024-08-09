DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Announces $0.04 Dividend

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.
DFI Retail Group Price Performance
DFI Retail Group stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. DFI Retail Group has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.
DFI Retail Group Company Profile
