Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE DLR opened at $149.75 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $162.58. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.