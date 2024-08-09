Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,746,000 after purchasing an additional 541,148 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,587,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,687,000 after acquiring an additional 149,949 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,064,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after acquiring an additional 256,923 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,793,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,237,000 after acquiring an additional 77,167 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,778,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,952,000 after acquiring an additional 183,921 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $25.33 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

