DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), reports. DNOW had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.20 million.

DNOW Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. DNOW has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DNOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNOW

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in DNOW by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 926,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 117,612 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DNOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in DNOW by 751.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 115,844 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in DNOW in the first quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of DNOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

DNOW Company Profile

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

