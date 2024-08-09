Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 157,175 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 49,740 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Dominion Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on D. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.