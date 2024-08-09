Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DPUKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DPUKY opened at $7.18 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52.
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile
