Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DPUKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS:DPUKY opened at $7.18 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

