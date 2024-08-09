DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Sells $33,957.00 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $33,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DV opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 45,689 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,131,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,396,000 after purchasing an additional 185,458 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,575 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,297,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

