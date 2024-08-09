Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 208.0% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Dover by 93.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Dover by 2,164.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $176.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.48. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $192.31.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

