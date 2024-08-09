Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Raised to $26.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.32. Doximity has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $126.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,660,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,324.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,660,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,843 in the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth about $148,823,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,673,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,995,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Doximity by 250.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,714,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after buying an additional 1,225,707 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Doximity by 33.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,474,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after buying an additional 621,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

