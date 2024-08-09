Dynavax Technologies Co. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dynavax Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DVAX. StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

DVAX stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $73.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 180.0% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,616,000 after buying an additional 2,725,397 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,893,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,597,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,288,000 after purchasing an additional 644,428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 647,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 525,012 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,175,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after buying an additional 323,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $43,126.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

