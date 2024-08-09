e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $240.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

NYSE:ELF opened at $187.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $88.47 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.26 and a 200-day moving average of $182.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,814,087.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,351,000 after buying an additional 79,701 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $801,693,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after acquiring an additional 126,231 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,647,000 after purchasing an additional 168,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

