Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 1,578 Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,578 shares of OFS Credit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $38,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $2,435.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 840 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $20,437.20.

On Monday, July 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 651 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $15,832.32.

On Thursday, July 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $194.56.

On Monday, July 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 596 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $14,494.72.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,472 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $84,057.12.

On Monday, July 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,038 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $25,078.08.

On Friday, July 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 738 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $17,689.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 104 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $2,424.24.

On Friday, June 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 514 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $12,438.80.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

OFS Credit stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $116.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 272.41%.

Institutional Trading of OFS Credit

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCCI. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in OFS Credit by 81.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OFS Credit in the first quarter worth about $80,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in OFS Credit in the first quarter worth about $82,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in OFS Credit by 51.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in OFS Credit by 29.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Articles

