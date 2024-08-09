Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.08), reports. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 88.90% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ECC opened at $10.03 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $771.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.76%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECC. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 387,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 207,875 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 438,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 91,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 418,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 73,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

