Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.08), reports. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 88.90% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million.
Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE:ECC opened at $10.03 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $771.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08.
Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.76%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Analysis on ECC
About Eagle Point Credit
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.
Read More
