Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Insider Paul Whittleston Acquires 7,800 Shares of Stock

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Whittleston acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,023. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ecovyst Stock Up 2.8 %

ECVT opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Ecovyst had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ecovyst

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,729,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 292,637 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 23,889 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 184,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 21,032 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,401,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECVT. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

