Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY24 guidance to $3.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.000 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC opened at $37.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.48. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.