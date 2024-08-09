eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. Acquires 50,000 Shares

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 907,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,051.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

eHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.56. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.91.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $92.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Institutional Trading of eHealth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $20,895,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 77.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 158,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 69,246 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 36,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

