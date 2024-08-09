eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) SVP Gavin G. Galimi Purchases 10,365 Shares of Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) SVP Gavin G. Galimi acquired 10,365 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $42,703.80. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,394.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

eHealth Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $4.07 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.56.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.28). eHealth had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $92.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,895,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 88,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 52,436 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in eHealth by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, eHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

