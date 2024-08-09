Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 1.9%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $767.40 and last traded at $778.43. 1,233,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,003,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $793.18.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $855.00 to $884.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $888.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $802.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $869.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $792.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

