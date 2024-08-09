Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.300-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Embecta Stock Performance

EMBC opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. Embecta has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.70 million. Embecta had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. Embecta's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Embecta will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

