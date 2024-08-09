Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.111-1.116 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Embecta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.300-2.350 EPS.

EMBC stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. Embecta has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $826.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.24. Embecta had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Embecta will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

