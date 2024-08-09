Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $10.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $189.54 million for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 2.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

