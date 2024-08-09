Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.
Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $10.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
About Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.
