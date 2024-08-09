Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Announces $0.04 Annual Dividend

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th.

Enerpac Tool Group has a dividend payout ratio of 1.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.8%.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $150.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $73,451.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.