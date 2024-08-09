Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Announces $0.04 Annual Dividend

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th.
Enerpac Tool Group has a dividend payout ratio of 1.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.8%.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 2.3 %
Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.15.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $73,451.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
