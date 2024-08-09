EnerSys (ENS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on September 30th

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

EnerSys has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. EnerSys has a payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EnerSys to earn $9.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

EnerSys Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ENS opened at $93.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.65. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $83.27 and a twelve month high of $112.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENS. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

