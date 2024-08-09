enGene (ENGN) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) is one of 666 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare enGene to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares enGene and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio enGene N/A $104.74 million -4.36 enGene Competitors $904.13 million $69.98 million 38.55

enGene’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than enGene. enGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

enGene has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enGene’s peers have a beta of 0.05, indicating that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for enGene and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enGene 0 0 6 0 3.00 enGene Competitors 127 574 872 15 2.49

enGene presently has a consensus target price of $34.40, suggesting a potential upside of 384.51%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.48%. Given enGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe enGene is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares enGene and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enGene N/A -63.25% -5.65% enGene Competitors -20.12% -42.65% -0.79%

Dividends

enGene pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.3%. enGene pays out -97.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.1% and pay out 86.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. enGene is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of enGene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of enGene shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

enGene beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

