Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of ENI by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,257,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 377,642 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ENI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 495,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of ENI by 365.8% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 335,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after buying an additional 263,362 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 174,445 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 34,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in ENI by 0.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 84,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Price Performance

E stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.14). ENI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $24.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.372 dividend. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

E has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENI

ENI Profile

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.