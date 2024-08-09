Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Michael Gray Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Gray purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,630.00.

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$2.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$424.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.09. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$1.94 and a one year high of C$3.78.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$431.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$467.40 million. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.029963 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESI

About Ensign Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.