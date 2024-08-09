Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.11. Approximately 2,281,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,528,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after buying an additional 137,044 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $3,271,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

