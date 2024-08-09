EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $260.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EPAM. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $191.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.11. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,698,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,289,207,000 after acquiring an additional 51,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,865,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,895,872,000 after purchasing an additional 39,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $184,713,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,017,000 after purchasing an additional 264,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 22.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 512,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,516,000 after purchasing an additional 94,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

