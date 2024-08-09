Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.84. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $12.91 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2025 earnings at $11.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.93 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.47.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $153.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.46 and a 200-day moving average of $173.21. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

