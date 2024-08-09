Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Heron Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) – Northland Capmk decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Heron Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HRTX. Capital One Financial started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $321.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.81. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

