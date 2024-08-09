ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

ESCO Technologies has a payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

ESE stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $125.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $260.78 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ESE

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.