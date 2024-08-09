Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $28.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EPRT. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.54.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $356,317.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,030,472.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock worth $964,484 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,079 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,841,000 after buying an additional 1,543,346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,697,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,904,000 after buying an additional 187,256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,614,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,947,000 after acquiring an additional 393,041 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,004,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

