ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (PFFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFLGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

PFFL opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged Preferred Stock Index ETN (PFFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Preferred Stock ETF index. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a market-value-selected and -weighted index of preferred securities from various issuers. PFFL was launched on Sep 25, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

