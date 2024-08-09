EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 34,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 66,695 shares.The stock last traded at $2.81 and had previously closed at $2.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVEX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of EVE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get EVE alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EVEX

EVE Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $716.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EVE

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 517,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of EVE worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVE

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.