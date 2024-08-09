Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eventbrite has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.04 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.34. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $11.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 125.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,809 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Eventbrite by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Eventbrite by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

