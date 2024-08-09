Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Lowered to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EB. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

EB stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $369.04 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

