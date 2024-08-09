EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Raised to $11.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EVCM. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

EVCM stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.10. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.88 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $44,191.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,286 shares in the company, valued at $13,884,946.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $44,191.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,884,946.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $47,762.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,198,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,172,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,299 shares of company stock worth $738,573 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 61,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

